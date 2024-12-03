Bhumika Gurung’s stepping into shoes of an antagonist for first time with ‘Bas Itna Sa Khwaab’

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Bhumika Gurung, who will be seen in the upcoming show “Bas Itna Sa Khwaab”, says this will be seen playing an antagonist for the first time. She said that for her, playing such a negative role is a thrilling and new experience.

Bhumika said, “I believe Shagun is a character full of complexity and intrigue, driven by jealousy and bitterness towards those she feels wronged her. She’s manipulative, cunning, and doesn’t shy away from using others to get what she wants.”

“For me, playing such a negative role is a thrilling and new experience. Having always portrayed positive characters in the past, this is the first time I am stepping into the shoes of an antagonist. I am absolutely loving the challenge and the opportunity to explore such a layered character. I am looking forward to the audience's reactions.”

“Bas Itna Sa Khwaab” delves into the journey of Avani Trivedi, a housewife from Kanpur, who makes small sacrifices and is constantly and tirelessly committed to her family’s well-being. Every rupee saved, every task she shoulders alone, is her way of contributing to the collective family dream of buying and moving into a bigger house they can call their home.

The show stars Rajshree Thakur and Yogendra Vikram Singh, who will be seen playing the lead role of Avani and Shikhar respectively.

Through Avani’s story, Bas Itna Sa Khwaab aims to send a powerful message: That housewives who juggle a hundred responsibilities with ease and flair within the four walls of the house can most certainly transcend the threshold, step into the big bad world and provide for the house - “Jo ghar sambhaal sakti hai, woh ghar chala bhi sakti hai.”

“Bas Itna Sa Khwaab” premieres soon on Zee TV.

Talking about Rajshree Thakur, she is best known for her role as Saloni in the Hindi television drama "Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar", "Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap" and "Shaadi Mubarak."

