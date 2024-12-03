Why Big B’s pota-poti tells him ‘Aapki umar ho gayi hai aap ghar baithiye’

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a delightful anecdote about his grandchildren.

According to him, his grandson and granddaughter often lovingly tell him, “Aapki umar ho gayi hai, aap ghar baithiye.” Big B made this candid revelation after a contestant named Anurag Chourasia from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, asked the actor who he reaches out to for help whenever he needs to buy a gadget or gets stuck.

In response, Amitabh humorously replied, “Not just one person, but many people. There isn’t just one—there are 5-6 people. The irony is that when I need help, I want an urgent solution, but the problems always arise after midnight, around 12-1 AM.”

He continued, “I’ve gotten smarter now and chosen people who don’t sleep before 3 AM, some from my family itself—jaise pota-poti hai, Abhishek ji hai. And I always want to understand how it works. Why can’t I do it?" They tell me, ‘Aapki umar ho gayi hai, aap ghar baithiye – hum batayenge aapko.’”

Bachchan added, “I’m saying this because I want your number before you leave. If you start getting hiccups around midnight or 1 AM, just know I’m thinking of you!”

This week on "Kaun Banega Crorepati 16", Anurag Chourasia from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, will take the hot seat. A dedicated government employee, Anurag contributes to empowering farmers by creating job opportunities under the MNREGA scheme, helping them secure a sustainable livelihood.

When Bachchan asked about recent technological innovations, Anurag shared his passion for staying updated on the latest developments. He revealed that much of his time is spent researching new gadgets, their prices, and specifications. He also shared that if he wins the prize money, his first plan is to build a beautiful home. A jacuzzi, a luxury he has always dreamed of, tops his wish list for the house.

“Kaun Banega Crorepati 16” airs every Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.

