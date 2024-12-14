Bhopal AIIMS introduces Panchakarma Ayurvedic therapy for patients

Bhopal, Dec 14 (IANS) All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal launched Panchakarma treatments, a cornerstone of Ayurvedic medicine on Saturday.

Panchakarma, a holistic detoxification and rejuvenation ayurvedic therapy, offers a holistic approach to well-being by addressing the health of the body, mind, and consciousness.

AIIMS Bhopal will also offer a wide range of Ayurvedic therapy services aimed at promoting health and well-being.

Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal, Dr. Ajay Singh said Panchakarma treatment, which is rooted in the ancient science of Ayurveda, offers a unique and effective way to detoxify and rejuvenate the body.

He added that with the availability of Panchakarma services at AIIMS Bhopal, it will add best of traditional and modern medicine together for the patients visiting here.

"The introduction of Panchakarma facilities at AIIMS Bhopal marks a significant step forward in our mission to deliver holistic healthcare. We are committed to providing our patients with a holistic approach to health and wellness," he added.

Dr. Singh said that the Panchakarma program at AIIMS Bhopal would provide five core therapies:

Sudation therapy: This therapy induces sweating through steam treatments, promoting detoxification by opening pores and releasing toxins from the body.

Shirodhara: A deeply relaxing therapy where medicated oil, milk, or buttermilk is poured in a continuous stream on the forehead. Shirodhara fosters profound relaxation, mental clarity, and stress relief.

Hydrotherapy: Utilising the physical properties of water, such as temperature and pressure, hydrotherapy stimulates blood circulation, alleviates symptoms of various ailments, and promotes overall health.

Snehana: This involves the application of herbal and mineral-based oils to the body. These oils penetrate deep into the tissues, delivering medicinal properties to every cell and loosen toxins lodged within the body.

Swedana: Fomentation therapies are applied to induce sweating. These therapies soften the tissues, making them more flexible, and help liquefy and eliminate toxins from the body.

Dr. Singh further added that Panchakarma has many benefits such as complete body detoxification, elimination of toxins, increased metabolic rate, weight loss, strengthening digestion, relaxation of mind and body, tissue regeneration, boosted immunity, stress reduction etc.

