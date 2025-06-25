Bharat Mata image row surfaces again, Guv arrives at Kerala University amid protest

Thiruvananthapuram, June 25 (IANS) Hours after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to send an official communique to Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar on the use of the ‘Bharat Mata’ picture in official functions at the Governor’s residence, angry SFI activists tried to prevent Arlekar from reaching the Kerala University Senate hall here.

The Governor was to take part in a book release function to commemorate the travails faced during the Emergency period.

Tension built up when the picture of the ‘Bharat Mata’ was placed on the dais, and soon hundreds of SFI activists gathered in front of the University gate, and so did the student activists of the BJP.

Surprisingly, the Registrar of the Kerala University was determined that the function would not go forward with the image of the Bharat Mata, but Arlekar arrived an hour late.

By then, the police had cleared out the protesters, and the convoy of vehicles brought Arlekar to the venue.

Speaking on the occasion, Arlekar said to remember what had happened 50 years back. “Emergency times when no one thought such things would be there in the life of Bharat Mata, but it took place. It was a dark black spot on our age-old democracy. All freedom was gone during the Emergency period,” said the Governor.

“It was a period of brutalities and none wants to remember that. I was with my father in jail during that time. That was the Emergency and the brutality of Indira Gandhi as she wanted to have power till her last breath,” added Arlekar.

Then, turning towards the delay in his arrival, he stated it was unfortunate that there had been intolerance, and hence, this meeting was delayed.

“What happened now is also like an Emergency. Why this intolerance? I am one person who is not interested in confrontation, but that doesn’t mean I will compromise,” said Arlekar.

Former State BJP president and former Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan said that what we saw is that ‘Emergency’ was prevailing as the Registrar and the Kerala Police were trying to ensure that this programme does not take place.

“This programme took place after getting all the required protocols and by paying Rs 65,000 as rent. And just before the programme was to start, came the order that the image had to be removed. The image of Bharat Mata is a national symbol. During the Emergency period, the image was used by all, and what’s wrong when we recall the Emergency period with the same image placed at the dais? The University Registrar has erred as the Governor is also the Chancellor, and this is a blot on democracy,” said Rajasekheran.

