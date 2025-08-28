‘Bharat already a Hindu Rashtra’: Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday asserted that there is no need to formally declare Bharat as a Hindu Rashtra, saying, “we are already a Hindu Rashtra.”

He was speaking on Day 3 of the RSS Centenary Lecture Series, themed ‘100 Years of Sangh’s Journey: New Horizons’, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

Elaborating on the Sangh’s worldview, Bhagwat underlined the shared cultural heritage that binds Indians across faiths. “Muslims and Christians will connect with the common consciousness of our past and shared culture. We may be Muslims, we may be Christians, but we are not Europeans, not Arabs or Turks — we are Bharatiya,” he said.

Touching upon the idea of Akhand Bharat, he argued that the concept was not merely political but civilisational. “When Akhand Bharat existed, there were many rulers here. Even then, a ruler needed permission to enter or travel, but the public of that land could move freely from north to south, east to west, live anywhere, earn their livelihood, and eat anywhere,” Bhagwat recalled, stressing unity beyond political boundaries.

The RSS chief also cautioned against religious conversions, calling them a key factor in demographic imbalance. “Conversion is one of the reasons behind population imbalance. Even in Islam, some Ulemas told me such a conversion is prohibited. The Church also does not permit conversion. Religion should be personal, not a tool for altering numbers,” he remarked.

He further linked demographic shifts to historical upheavals. “Demographic imbalance has consequences. Partition was one such result. This is not unique to India — it has happened in Timor, Indonesia and elsewhere. Numbers are not the only issue, intent matters too,” he emphasised.

Bhagwat’s remarks come at a time when the centenary celebrations of the RSS are being marked with discussions on its historical journey, its evolving role, and its vision for Bharat’s future.

