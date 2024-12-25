BGT 2024-25: Gavaskar backs Nitish Reddy as India ponder bold changes for Boxing Day Test

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) As the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy reaches a critical juncture with the series tied 1-1, Team India faces significant selection dilemmas ahead of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The aftermath of the third Test at the Gabba, which ended in a hard-fought draw, has triggered a wave of planned and speculative changes, with legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar weighing in on the decisions the Indian team management must make.

The most significant shift came with the sudden retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s greatest all-rounders, immediately after the third Test at Gabba in Brisbane. Ashwin’s absence has left a massive void in the squad, both in terms of his tactical nous and his unmatched skill as a spinner.

Rookie off-spinning all-rounder Tanush Kotian has been named as Ashwin’s replacement, marking a new chapter for India’s spin department.

Among the many speculations regarding the Indian lineup, one of the biggest debates centres around Nitish Kumar Reddy’s place in the XI. While some believe Washington Sundar should replace Reddy to provide India with an additional spinning option, Gavaskar strongly opposes this idea. “They can’t drop Nitish Kumar Reddy. He is the fourth seamer. I can’t see India going in with just two pacers and Nitish. For me, it is pretty much this XI that plays in Melbourne,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Reddy, despite being a reliable batter in the lower order, has struggled to make an impact with the ball in the series. However, Gavaskar believes his ability to provide crucial breakthroughs and his contributions with the bat make him indispensable to the team’s balance. The Indian think tank is also contemplating a reshuffle at the top of the batting order, with reports suggesting that Rohit Sharma could return to his preferred role as an opener. Rohit’s inclusion at the top would necessitate reconfiguring the middle order.

If Rohit opens, K.L. Rahul could be slotted in at No. 3, replacing the struggling Shubman Gill. Gill, who has not been at his best in this series, might either slide down to No. 4 or be replaced altogether by Dhurv Jurel.

India’s pace bowling lineup has also been a subject of debate. Akash Deep, whose heroics with the bat helped India avoid the follow-on at the Gabba, is likely to retain his spot. Gavaskar dismissed the idea of replacing him with Harshit Rana, stating, “Unlikely that Harshit will replace Akash Deep. Why would you drop a man who has saved your team from follow-on?”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.