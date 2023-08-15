Beware of British agents who humiliate true freedom fighters: K’taka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Aug 15 (IANS) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asked people to be careful about those who 'humiliate true freedom fighters', and called them British agents.



“We are the ones who handed over freedom fighter from Karnataka Sangolli Rayanna to the British, and even now there are agents of the British. They insult our true freedom fighters.”

He spoke at the 226th birth anniversary of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna organised jointly by Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Foundation and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Corporation, and garlanded the statue of Rayanna.

"August 15 is the Independence Day of the country. This day is also martyr Sangolli Rayanna's birthday. This was also the aspiration of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna too. August 15 is Rayanna's birthday, while January 26 is the day when the British hanged Rayanna. Both these days are important days in the history of the country," said the CM.

He said that only if everyone gets social, political, economic and religious freedom, the sacrifice of freedom fighter martyrs will be worth it.

The CM said that he had granted Rs 280 crore for the development of the Sainik school in the name of Rayanna and also for the development of the Nandagad, where Rayanna was hanged, during his first tenure as CM. He said that he would inaugurate the Sainik School himself shortly.

"Guerrilla fighter Sangollirayanna's wish was to build a democratic country. Strengthening democracy means preserving our constitution. We should not allow the evil forces to grow so that they will change our constitution," the chief minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar, Veerabhadra Channamalla Maha Swamiji of Nidumamadi Mutt, Legislative Council Member Nagaraj Yadav, Chief Minister's Political Adviser Govindaraj, former Minister H.M. Revanna, former Mayor Ramachandrappa and many other dignitaries were present during the function.

