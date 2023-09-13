'Bete ko hath lagane...' wasn't originally in draft, reveals 'Jawan' dialogue writer Sumit Arora

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently riding high on the massive success of his recently released movie 'Jawan'. The dialogue from the movie which is doing rounds on the Internet is 'bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar'.

The writer behind this popular dialogue is Sumit Arora, who has carved a niche for himself in the world of Hindi cinema. He has demonstrated his exceptional writing skills with 'Jawan', taking it to the next level.

One of his dialogues 'bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar' has become so popular that it turns theatres into stadiums. The fans are going absolutely crazy over it.

The writer has shared the story behind the making of the dialogue. Sumit said: "It's a story that will make you believe in the magic of movie making. That line was never there in our draft originally."

"The 'moment' where SRK sir's character says the line was obviously always there, and we all knew that it is a powerful moment even without a dialogue. But while shooting, it was felt that there should be a line, that this guy should say something," he said.

Sumit shared: "I was there on the set, so I was called in, and the first words that came out of my mouth given the situation were, 'Bete ko hath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar'. I mean, it felt like the most obvious and most apt thing he should say at that moment. It just fits."

"Director Atlee and SRK sir both felt it was correct and the shot was taken. We never thought that the line would become such a huge hit and would resonate with people in this way. But I guess, as a writer you can only write a line but the destiny of a line goes on to write itself," added Sumit.

With many such dialogues in the film, Sumit has been showered with nothing but praise and love for his work in the action entertainer.

The action thriller directed by Atlee, stars SRK in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. It was theatrically released on September 7.

Arora has had a fantastic year with three successful projects-- 'Dahaad', 'Guns & Gulaabs', and 'Jawan'. His upcoming projects involve Kabir Khan’s next film 'Chandu Champion' and Raj & DK’s 'Citadel India'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.