Bereaved grandfather leaps into grandson’s pyre, ends life

Bhopal, March 8 (IANS) In a tragic but shocking incident, an elderly man ended his life by leaping into the burning pyres of his grandson and granddaughter-in-law. This tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Siholia village, Sidhi district, under the jurisdiction of Bahri police station.

The grandson had brutally axed his wife to death on Friday evening and, overwhelmed with grief and remorse, subsequently took his own life.

Rakesh Bais, the in-charge of Bahri police station and senior officer of the investigation team, informed IANS over the phone that the charred remains of the elderly man, identified as Ramavtar Yadav, were discovered near the pyres of his grandson and grand-daughter-in-law.

Bais further elaborated that Ramavtar's grandson, Abhay Raj Yadav, had attacked his wife, Savita Yadav, with an axe following a domestic dispute and heated argument.

Consumed by remorse, albeit apparently, Abhay Raj then hanged himself the same evening. The last rites for both were conducted around 9 p.m. on Friday after the post-mortem examinations.

On Saturday morning, when family members went to collect the last remains of the bodies, they discovered another body in an almost completely burnt state near the pyres. They immediately raised an alarm and informed the police.

It was then revealed that the senior-most member of the family, Ramavtar, was missing.

It was later confirmed that Abhay Raj's grandfather, Ramavtar, had jumped into the burning pyres of his grandson and granddaughter-in-law, ending his life.

When asked about the possibility of other persons being involved in the incident, Officer Bais ruled it out, stating that Ramavtar's body was completely burnt, which would only be possible if he had jumped into the pyre.

His body has been sent for post-mortem.

The officer added that the police would thoroughly investigate all aspects of the incidents and sequences once they receive the post-mortem report.

According to the villagers, Ramavtar was in shock due to the death of his grandson and granddaughter-in-law. The deceased Abhay Raj and Savita are survived by two children.

Abhay Raj's neighbour told police that the couple often had heated arguments.

Just five days ago, Abhay had severely beaten his wife, Savita.

Abhay struggled with drug addiction, frequently consuming alcohol, even ganja (cannabis), and cough syrup much to Savita's disapproval.

On Friday, the couple had another altercation over the same issue.

When Savita tried to prevent Abhay from entering the house under the influence, he attacked her with an axe.

Abhay's family reported that they discovered the murder and suicide around 11 p.m. on Friday, the police said.

Ramavatar, who had a deep affection for Abhay, was devastated.

A few years ago, another elderly family member had passed away, and his children had also died. This series of tragedies left Ramavatar deeply upset and depressed, as the family member informed the police.

