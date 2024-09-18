Bengaluru Space Expo 2024: K’taka aims for 40 pc of India’s space market, says Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, Sep 18 (IANS) Karnataka IT & BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said that the state government aims to create an economic value of 17 billion US dollars by controlling 40 per cent of the national space market.

“The Karnataka government has played a crucial role in driving industrial development and is making significant efforts to establish the state as a hub for future space technology,” he underlined.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Space Expo 2024, organised by the Department of Information Technology in Bengaluru, Priyank Kharge highlighted Karnataka's commitment to innovation and advancement in space technology.

The establishment of a "Space Power Centre" showcases Karnataka's dedication to progress in space technology. The state has built an ecosystem supported by government policy, MSME backing, and infrastructure development to drive this progress, he said.

“Karnataka has emerged as a key player in the space industry. Through new policies and programmes, the government continues to support space technology and start-up ventures. The state is working toward creating a dedicated space policy, promoting investments and innovation, and setting up a central hub for space technologies,” Priyank Kharge stated.

He added that Bengaluru-based space-tech start-up ‘Pixxel’ recently signed a deal with NASA, joining their 476 million dollar commercial programme. This milestone, achieved from ISRO’s space start-up hub, highlights Karnataka’s growth and reaffirms its global leadership in the space sector, Kharge underlined.

“The Bengaluru Space Expo 2024 serves as a platform to demonstrate Karnataka's commitment to fulfilling India’s ambitious space goals and showcases advancements in space technology,” Kharge concluded.

