Mumbai Police arrest 13 Bangladeshis with fake Aadhaar cards linked to Jharkhand addresses

Mumbai/Ranchi, April 27 (IANS) Mumbai's Vikhroli police have arrested 13 Bangladeshi nationals who were found carrying fake Aadhaar cards registered with addresses in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, officials said on Sunday.

Details of the arrested individuals have been shared with the Jharkhand Police and central investigative agencies.

The intruders, who had been operating as hawkers in Mumbai, were apprehended after a probe was launched.

Former Mumbai MP and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya shared information and photographs of the detained individuals on social media, expressing concern over the development. He alleged that Jharkhand’s border areas are turning into “base camps” for Bangladeshi infiltrators.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ziaul Sheikh, Ayub Sheikh, Manaurul Sheikh, Saim Sheikh, Naeem Sheikh, Samoun Sheikh, Rafikul Sheikh, Zahir Sheikh, Naseema Bibi, Moinuddin Sheikh, Bariul Sheikh, Haleem Sheikh, and Kasud Sheikh.

Police investigations revealed that all of them carried Aadhaar cards with fake details, listing Jharkhand's Sahibganj as their place of residence. A striking detail that raised suspicion was that most of the Aadhaar cards bore January 1 as the date of birth. Upon interrogation, the individuals admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals.

Expressing alarm over the issue on social media platform X, Somaiya termed the use of fake documents a threat to India's internal security. He called for a high-level investigation and strict action against those involved.

"The Sahibganj-Jharkhand connection needs urgent attention. Jharkhand is becoming a base camp for illegal infiltration," he posted.

According to police sources, a thorough investigation is underway. Authorities are working to identify those responsible for making the fake Aadhaar cards as well as the networks aiding the infiltrators in Jharkhand and Mumbai.

The issue of Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand was a major point of contention during the last Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, particularly raised by the BJP.

Several petitions have also been filed in the Supreme Court and Jharkhand High Court, seeking probes into illegal infiltration in Jharkhand.

