Bengaluru doctors treat Iraqi patient with 11cm large abdominal aneurysm

Bengaluru, July 17 (IANS) Doctors here have treated a 59-year-old Iraqi man with an 11 cm large abdominal aneurysm -- a swelling in the aorta --, giving him a new lease of life.

The man has been suffering from ischemic heart disease and hypertension for the last eight years.

Following a meticulous, comprehensive diagnosis at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, an exceptionally large size aneurysm in his abdomen was revealed.

The aneurysm extended from above the origin of both kidney arteries to the aortic bifurcation and measured 11.5 cm in length and diameter of 8.5 cm, and involved the blood supply of both kidneys and also the major blood supply to the intestines.

Abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA) can occur anywhere below the diaphragm, with the infrarenal area -- just below the kidneys -- being one of the most common locations. Above the diaphragm, this condition is known as a thoracic aneurysm, whereas below the diaphragm, it is referred to as an abdominal aortic aneurysm,” Dr Madhu Prashanth, a radiologist at the hospital.

Dr Prashanth said that “age, male gender, smoking, atherosclerosis, family history, hypertension, high cholesterol, and certain connective tissue conditions like Marfan syndrome” are the major risk factors for AAA.

The man underwent a procedure known as "total endovascular abdominal aortic aneurysm repair. The technique involves a small groin incision to introduce a stent graft, guided to the aneurysm site via the femoral artery.

Upon placement, the stent expands, fortifying the weakened aortic segment, and rerouting blood flow through the stent rather than the aneurysm.

The patient received successful treatment along with essential support, resulting in a considerable improvement in his health.

He was discharged within 24 hours in stable condition which is the key advantage of the minimally invasive procedure, and was advised proper follow-up guidance and prescribed medications, Dr Prashanth said.

“I've been struggling with health issues for a long time, and although it has been very painful, the continuous guidance and check-ups before and after surgery have given me strength," said the patient, while thanking the doctors.

