Bengaluru airport becomes India's first to introduce sensory room for Neurodivergent passengers

Bengaluru, March 12 (IANS) In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has introduced a sensory room at the airport for the benefit of those suffering from autism, anxiety and mental health conditions, a statement said on Wednesday.

Located near the 080 International Lounge at Level 4 of Terminal 2, the sensory room is a thoughtfully designed space made for neurodivergent passengers and individuals with sensory sensitivities.

“Airports can be overwhelming with bright lights, continuous announcements, security screenings, and crowded spaces -- factors that can be particularly challenging for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD), anxiety disorders, Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other sensory or mental health conditions. To address these challenges, Bengaluru airport’s sensory room offers a calm, controlled space, allowing passengers to feel more at ease before their journey,” the statement said.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said, “We are committed to building an inclusive and passenger-friendly airport. Bengaluru airport has consistently aimed at offering the latest innovations, from our biophilic, sustainable Terminal 2 to digital solutions that enhance efficiency. The addition of the sensory room aligns with our mission to create a seamless and stress-free experience for every traveller, ensuring that inclusivity is not just a feature but a core value for us.”

Backed by behavioural science and occupational therapy research, the sensory room at Terminal 2 is designed to provide a calming, engaging, and therapeutic environment for individuals with sensory sensitivities.

Research in sensory regulation and occupational therapy indicates that even brief periods (15–30 minutes) in a calming, sensory-friendly environment can significantly alleviate feelings of being overwhelmed and enhance well-being, making travel smoother and more manageable. This benefit supports neurodivergent children and adults alike, allowing them to navigate their travel experiences with greater ease and comfort.

Developed in collaboration with Incluzza, a thought leader in disability inclusion, this initiative highlights the importance of sensory-friendly spaces in improving emotional regulation, reducing stress, and enhancing overall travel experiences.

Dipesh Sutariya, Chairman and Managing Director, EnAble India group said, “We at Incluzza, are proud to have partnered with BIAL in designing and building this sensory room. The disability inclusion office by Incluzza, powered by EnAble India, located at BIAL was established in 2023 in partnership with BIAL and is indicative of their deep commitment to inclusion. The Sensory Room is one of several inclusion initiatives BIAL has undertaken to ensure every kind of passenger has a good experience. It’s heartening to see accessibility being driven by thoughtful, proactive action. We hope this is the beginning of more such initiatives across the country.”

Key features of the sensory room include multiple ambient lighting sources -- such as a bubble tube, galaxy projector, and LED cubes -- which offer diverse sensory stimulation, encourage visual tracking, and allow personalised sensory input.

The art mural, with its organic abstract blobs, enhances emotional well-being through visually soothing patterns.

Interactive elements like floor and wall projections, ball pool, and sensory toy station are some of the features of the room for cognitive engagement.

Specialised items such as the crash pad, weighted blanket, and therapy mats aid in emotional regulation and relaxation.

Visual and tactile features -- including the optical curtain, infinity mirror, and tactile wall panels -- encourage sensory exploration, while auditory elements like the white noise machine and sound system help create a consistent and calming atmosphere.

Additionally, features such as the balance board, lava lamp, and aroma diffuser contribute to focus and stress reduction.

The space is thoughtfully curated to cater to varying sensory needs, ensuring adaptability and inclusivity for all users. Through its combination of visual, tactile, auditory, and movement-based stimulation, the Sensory Room aims to serve as a heaven for relaxation and self-regulation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.