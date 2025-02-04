Bengal: Youth arrested on rape charges

Kolkata, Feb 4 (IANS) A youth was arrested on Tuesday on charges of raping a tribal woman at Gosaba in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal.

After her body was recovered in a motionless condition she was shifted to a local hospital where she soon died.

As per the complaint lodged by the daughter-in-law of the victim, the accused committed that crime after intoxicating the victim (65) as well as her son on Monday night.

The local police have started an investigation into the case. The body of the victim had been sent for post-mortem.

According to the victim’s daughter-in-law, the accused came to their residence on Monday night with alcohol and offered the same to the victim and her son.

As per her statement, the three of them started consuming alcohol together, getting highly intoxicated.

“Since there was no one else at that time at the home, I repeatedly asked the accused to leave which he refused to do. Thereafter, I decided to take the help of the neighbours to get help from the neighbours to get him out of my house. As I was returning home, I saw the accused rushing away. Thereafter, I spotted my mother-in-law unconscious in the kitchen without her clothes. My husband was in an intoxicated and semi-unconscious state in an adjacent room,” the complainant had claimed.

However, the locals were able to nab the accused. He was severely beaten up by the locals and was subsequently handed over to the local police.

Meanwhile, the victim was first shifted to Gosaba Block Rural Hospital. As her condition deteriorated, she was then shifted to Canning sub-divisional hospital where she died soon.

