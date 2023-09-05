Bengal student's suicide: Police file unnatural death case, father alleges cop-school nexus

Kolkata, Sep 5 (IANS) Kolkata Police have registered the suicide of a 16-year-old student from the Silver Point High School at Kasba in the eastern outskirts of the state capital as a case of unnatural death even as the family alleged cop-school nexus.

The student committed on Monday by jumping from the fifth floor of the school building.

The post-mortem of the body of the victim will be conducted on Tuesday and the cops will initiate full-fledged investigation after the autopsy report is available. An FIR has been filed at the Kasba Police Station against three teachers of the school, including the principal.

Meanwhile, the father of the victim has accused a nexus between the police and the school authorities and expressed apprehension that his complaint that the suicide was a result of immense mental pressure on his son might not be probed properly.

“My son was facing immense mental harassment from the school authorities for the last couple of years, as I was one of the guardians who protested against a decision of the school authorities for an exorbitant fee hike during the Covid-19 period,” the victim’s father has alleged.

He also claimed that his son failed to submit a project report to the school which he was supposed to. “For that he was humiliated in front of the fellow students. He was even made to stand on the corridor holding his ears,” the victim’s father claimed.

What is surprising is that even after almost 24 hours have passed since the tragic incident took place there has not been a single reaction from the school authorities on this count. Questions are being raised on the security arrangements within the school campus bypassing which the victim student reached that particular spot at the fifth floor of the school building which did not have the protection of window-grills and reportedly jumped from there.

