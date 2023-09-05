We still have that burning desire to win a one-day World Cup: Aussie spinner Adam Zampa

Dubai, Sep 5 (IANS) Adam Zampa has already tasted success on the big stage by winning an ICC Men's T20 World Cup title and the Australia spinner wants to complete the double by helping his side hold aloft the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy in India later this year.

Zampa played a huge part in helping Australia to a first T20 World Cup crown in Dubai in 2021 and will have an even bigger role to play on the sub-continent in October and November when his team chase a sixth 50-over World Cup title.

"Winning that T20 World Cup was one of the best feelings I have had on the cricket field and winning the 50-over World Cup would be a pretty similar feeling I would assume," Zampa said during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour.

"You don’t get the chance to win World Cups very often.

"We are still thinking about that World Cup we won a couple of years ago (2021) and are trying to recreate that feeling.

"We were disappointed with our 2019 World Cup and how that finished and we still have that burning desire to win a one-day World Cup."

That 2019 World Cup campaign that Zampa refers to saw Australia fall to eventual champions England at the semi-final stage of the event and the five-time winners are working hard to try and emulate their success on home soil in 2015.

Australia currently have a white-ball series in South Africa and then travel to the sub-continent at the end of this month for a series against India prior to the World Cup.

Australia will head into that World Cup campaign with a three-pronged spin attack, with Ashton Agar and Tanveer Sangha named alongside Zampa in a preliminary 18-player squad for the tournament.

Zampa believes there is still some fine-tuning for his side to get right prior to the World Cup, but remains confident his team has enough firepower to go all the way in India.

"Our one-day cricket has been really good for a long time and we are one of the best teams in the world according to the ICC rankings," Zampa noted in relation to Australia’s No.2 ranking behind Pakistan in the ODI team rankings.

"We have been playing really good one-day cricket lately so hopefully the boys have played enough cricket or had enough rest so that when we get to India we are ready to go."

