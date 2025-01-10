Bengal school jobs case: CBI gets permission to collect voice sample of prime accused

Kolkata, Jan 10 (IANS) A special court in Kolkata, on Friday, has given permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to collect the voice samples of a prime accused in the case, Sujay Krishna Bhadra.

As per the directive of the special court, the CBI will have to first present Bhadra in court on January 21 and after that their officials will be able to collect his voice samples.

However, the special court has maintained that the collection of the voice sample can be done subject to the consent of Bhadra.

To recall, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe in the school job case, had already collected the voice sample of Bhadra, who is currently admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

At the same time, the same special court permitted Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya, one of the accused named in the chargesheet of ED, to go back for the time being to his workplace in the US subject to certain conditions.

Bhattacharya is the son-in-law of the former West Bengal education minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee, whose name appears first in the list of the accused named by ED in the school jobs case.

Chatterjee is currently in judicial custody.

He was arrested by the ED officials in July 2022 by the ED officials after the latter recovered huge cash and gold from the twin residences of his close aide Arpita Mukherjee, which is also named as an accused by the central agency in the case.

In its subsequent chargesheet, ED had named 29 individuals and 24 corporate entities and trusts as accused.

One such trust is Babli Chatterjee Memorial Trust, named after the deceased wife of Partha Chatterjee.

Already the charge framing process in the ED- registered case in the alleged school job scam has been completed and the trial process in the matter is slated to begin this month only.

