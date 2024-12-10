Bengal school job case: CBI plea to court for formation of medical board for accused (Lead)

Kolkata, Dec 10 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Tuesday, moved a plea at a special court in Kolkata requesting the court direction for the formation of a medical board to evaluate the health conditions of a prime accused in the multi-crore cash for school-job case in West Bengal Sujay Krishna Bhadra.

CBI plea follows a direction from Calcutta High Court’s division bench of Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Gaurang Kanth earlier in the day seeking the medical report of Bhadra for examination.

The medical report of Bhadra, who is currently under treatment at the jail hospital of Presidency Central Correctional Home in Kolkata, has become significant since he failed the dates of his physical appearance at the special court on medical grounds.

His physical presence at the court at the lower court is also crucial for CBI since Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh, on December 6 granted bail to Bhadra in the cases registered against him by ED in the school-job case and CBI wants to ensure that their officials can show Bhadra as arrested only after presenting him at the court.

Even on Tuesday, Bhadra failed to make his presence virtually at the special court through video-conferencing as the same medical grounds were cited as the reason for his absence.

Thereafter, the CBI counsel made the appeal to the special court for the formation of a medical board for examining Bhadra. The CBI counsel also submitted that either the medical would examine Bhadra at the jail hospital or the same could be done in any other hospital outside the correctional home premises.

On December 16, the CBI is also supposed to explain to the division bench of Calcutta High Court on why the agency needs to take Bhadra into custody.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.