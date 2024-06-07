Bengal BJP to focus on restructuring booth-level organisational network

Kolkata, June 7 (IANS) Introspecting on the reasons behind the unexpected results in the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, the state unit of the BJP has identified certain 'weaknesses' in the booth-level organisational network of the party as a main factor for the drop in the number of seats, from 18 in 2019 to 12 this time.

Sources in the state BJP said that it has been decided to urgently hold meetings with the office-bearers of all district and block-level committees to chalk out a plan to overcome the weaknesses before the Assembly polls scheduled in 2026.

“Special attention is being given to the Lok Sabha seats which the party failed to retain this time. Focus will also be given to those seats where the party nominees lost by less than one lakh votes,” said a state committee member of the BJP.

He also said that certain booth-level committees did not give the right picture of the organisational structures at the ground level.

“Before the elections, several booth-level committees reported that they would be able to field polling agents at all the booths. However, when the polling process started, it was noticed that our agents could not be fielded in certain booths.

"The state committee is now serious about the booth-level committees projecting the right picture to the party leadership so that corrective measures can be adopted in time,” he said.

The state committee member also said that holding meetings with the lower level committees is imperative to send a message to the grassroots workers not to be disheartened by the election results and instead concentrate on more in-depth interactions with the local people keeping in mind the 2026 Assembly elections.

