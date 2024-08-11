Bengal BJP chief writes to JP Nadda, seeks intervention in bringing justice to doctor’s murder

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Amidst the anger and outrage over the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in a state-run hospital, Bengal BJP President Dr Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday wrote to Union Health Minister JP Nadda and sought his ‘prompt intervention’ in bringing justice to the victim.

In a two-page letter, Dr Majumdar informed that the medical community is deeply shaken by the incident that unfolded at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and said that there was an urgent need to provide 'psychological and moral support' to the doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff.

Notably, a second-year PG student of the medical college was found dead inside the seminar hall on the 3rd floor of the RG Kar Medical College campus. Her semi-nude body was found under mysterious circumstances. The incident happened on Thursday night when she was on duty. Preliminary findings hinted at sexual assault and murder and the same was corroborated by Kolkata Police Commissioner.

The medical community is up in arms against the brutal violation and murder of the female doctor and is demanding stern action against the accused.

Dr Majumdar, the MoS for DONER, in his letter to JP Nadda, highlighted key four points and explained how this exposed the ‘vulnerability’ of healthcare professionals in the government hospitals, yet again.

He backed the call for a CBI probe into the doctor’s rape and murder and demanded that the probe be fast-tracked to bring the perpetrators to book.

He also demanded that the National Medical Commission should investigate the matter and take appropriate action against authorities for laxity in ensuring the security of medical staff.

Meanwhile, in a first crackdown over the gruesome murder, the West Bengal health department has ordered the removal of its medical superintendent-cum- vice-principal Dr Sanjay Vashisth.

Chie Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the guilty will be brought to book and the state government will seek no less than capital punishment for the accused. However, the Opposition BJP has been crying foul over the appalling episode and demanding that an investigation by a central agency is the only solution to ensure justice for the victim, otherwise truth will get buried.

