Bengal Assembly panel asks Humayun Kabir to refrain from making controversial comments

Kolkata, March 18 (IANS) The Disciplinary Committee of the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday cautioned Humayun Kabir, Trinamool Congress MLA from Bharatpur constituency, to refrain from making controversial comments in public in future.

However, the committee did not recommend any stronger disciplinary action against him.

Kabir was summoned to be present before the disciplinary committee on Tuesday by the Convener of the Committee Sovandeb Chattopadhyay for his explanation since the disciplinary committee was not satisfied with the explanation given by the Bharatpur MLA to the show-cause notice slapped on him regarding a communal statement against the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari.

After the meeting, Kabir told media persons that he made some comments on March 12 reacting to some earlier comments made by the LoP earlier on March 11.

“Some news channels started highlighting the comments from March 13. That chapter is closed now. I was summoned by the disciplinary committee. They gave me certain advice. Similarly, I have made some appeals to the committee. They have assured me of looking into my appeals seriously. Similarly, I too have assured them to follow their suggestions in future. I will be careful of maintaining the party discipline in future,” Kabir said on Tuesday.

Later, Sopvandeb Chattopadhyay told media persons that the disciplinary committee had advised Kabir that being an elected legislator, he would have to stay within the barriers of his constitutional obligations.

“He has been told that even if he had some grievances, a public platform is the ideal forum to express them. If he wishes to say something, he will have to say it within the party and not in a public forum. We have clearly told him that he will have to stay within the constitutional parameters. He has agreed,” Chattopadhyay said.

Kabir has a history of making controversial remarks that have embarrassed his party.

Last year, he faced censure for claiming that Hindus in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district would be "cut and thrown into the Bhagirathi River".

Trinamool Congress leadership in November last year slapped a show-cause notice on him for making anti-party statements.

After Trinamool Congress fielded Yusuf Pathan, the former Indian cricketer and the current party Lok Sabha member from Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency, in the 2024 general elections, Kabir had taken jibes at his own party leadership for fielding an “outsider” from the constituency.

