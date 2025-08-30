Benedict Cumberbatch shares his mantra to happy marriage

London, Aug 30 (IANS) English star Benedict Cumberbatch, who stars alongside Olivia Colman in a new comedy film titled The Roses, shared what he believes to be the key to a happy marriage.

The new comedy movie is about a married couple experiencing relationship struggles.

Cumberbatch, who has been married to Sophie Hunter since 2015, told the BBC: "Don't be complacent and keep the conversation between you going rather than thinking one of you is always right.

"It's also important to be tolerant, understanding and never stop working at it."

The star also revealed that he relished the experience of working with Olivia on the movie, observing that they have complementary acting styles, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actor explained that they "get on incredibly well" and that Olivia knows hope to cope with his "faffing".

Speaking about their professional partnership, he said: "I fret, she doesn't faff, she's really patient with my fretting and I love her non-faffing. We really do get on incredibly well."

The actor added that the "whole project was based selfishly on us wanting to work together".

Meanwhile, he recently shared that he refuses to be away from his family for more than two weeks at a time.

Asked what irritates his family, Benedict said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast: "Being away from home p***** them off."

He also hates being away from his family for long periods of time.

The movie star explained that he tries to prioritise his family life by implementing the "two-week rule".

He said: "It p***** me off too, so we try and do as much to make that not the case — the two-week rule, and try to work as hard as possible on making work happen here nearer home so I can get home, or take them with me."

