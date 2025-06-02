Ben Affleck acts as third-wheel on Matt Damon, Luciana’s dinner date

Los Angeles, June 2 (IANS) Hollywood star Ben Affleck is game for third-wheeling for his good friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana.

The three were recently photographed hugging and parting ways after a dinner at the upscale Beverly Hills steakhouse, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Affleck, 52, was seen smiling, chatting with and hugging both Matt, 54, and Luciana, 48, outside the restaurant, wearing a casual look featuring a black leather jacket and blue jeans.

As per ‘People’, Luciana sported a chic, oversized tan pantsuit, while Matt wore a white short-sleeved, button-down shirt and khakis.

Matt and his wife, who is originally from Argentina, met in 2003 at a bar where Luciana was working. They tied the knot two years later and went on to welcome three daughters: Isabella, Gia and Stella.

Matt is also a stepdad to Luciana's daughter Alexia, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Arbello Barroso. Affleck, meanwhile, was most recently linked to Jennifer Lopez.

In July 2022, Affleck and the ‘Can't Get Enough’ singer officially tied the knot in a small, private ceremony in Las Vegas and two years later, Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024.

Just hours before their Los Angeles-area dinner outing, Affleck and Matt attended Netflix’s ‘Tudum 2025: The Live Event’ to tease their upcoming film ‘The Rip’. They took the stage to share some footage from the gritty crime-thriller, and poked some fun at each other in the process.

Affleck joked to the audience about his Good Will Hunting costar's full beard (which he's growing for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, in which he stars as the ancient Greek mythological hero Odysseus), telling the crowd, "I trusted Matt would shave the beard before Tudum, and here we are”.

Affleck most recently spoke onstage in January at the 2025 Next on Netflix Special Presentation in Los Angeles.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.