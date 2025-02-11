Belgian Malinois dog to play pivotal role in actor Richard Rishi-starrer ‘Subramani’

Chennai, Feb 11 (IANS) Director Rahul Paramahamsa’s upcoming film, ‘Subramani’, starring actor Richard Rishi in the lead, will feature a Belgian Malinois dog in a pivotal role, its makers have now disclosed.

Sources say that director Vincent Selva, a well known filmmaker in the Tamil film industry, has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues of this action-crime thriller.

The film features Richard Rishi, who has proved his calibre as a strong performer in various films including ‘Draupathi’.

Says a source, “For the first time, a rare breed of dog called the Belgian Malinois, which is used only in military operations, is getting featured in a pivotal role in this film.” Pointing out that the makers had taken adequate measures to train the dog, the source also informed that Richard Rishi had spent over a month to develop a bond with the animal.

“The film will be a racy action crime thriller with unpredictable twists and turns. The film is being directed by Rahul Paramahamsa, a former assistant to Vincent Selva, who earlier made the film ‘Jithan 2’, “ the source informs.

The film’s first schedule has already been completed in the thick forest area of Kodaikanal and the second phase of filming is to begin soon. The second phase’s completion will mark the completion of shooting.

Director Vincent Selva, writer of this film, says, “Dogs have been the only animals to have walked on this planet as Man’s best friend. Be it holy scriptures, mythological or historical, we have found dogs as humans’ best companions. I have always found that the world’s top filmmakers and writers including Akira Kurosawa, Stephen King and Steven Spielberg have always featured ‘dogs’ in pivotal roles in their works. For years, I desperately wanted to make a film with this concept, and finally, it has come true with ‘Subramani’, featuring a rare breed of ‘Belgian Malinois’ in a pivotal role. Richard Rishi will be playing a major role in this movie, where both the characters together will leave a deep impact on the audience.”

The film has been produced by S Soundarya of S Productions, and is co-produced by Pronov and Balaji, who are project heads as well.

Cinematography for the film is by Akilesh Kathamuthu and editing is by Sujirbabu S. Art direction is by Saravana Abiraman and stunt choreography is by Rambo Vimal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.