BEL gets Rs 2,118 cr order to equip 6 NextGen missile ships of Indian Navy

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Public sector major Bharat Electronics Limited has received an order of Rs 2,118.57 crore from Cochin Shipyard Limited for the supply of sensors, weapon equipment, fire control systems and communication equipment for six Next Generation missile vessels being made for the Indian Navy.

This project will have participation of Indian electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs, which are sub vendors of BEL.

The equipment manufactured by BEL for the anti-surface warfare corvettes of the Indian Navy are part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

BEL has also received additional orders worth Rs 886 crore pertaining to the upgrade of AFNET SATCOM N/W, Upgrade of Akash Missiles with RF Seeker, Inertial Navigation System.

With this the total value of the orders received by BEL during the current financial year has gone up to Rs.14,384 crore for the current financial year, a senior company official said.

