From being marshalled out to chairing the House: BJP’s Vijender Gupta elected Speaker of Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) A seasoned BJP leader, Vijender Gupta, was elected as the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday. A three-time MLA representing the Rohini constituency, Gupta has now taken on the crucial responsibility of presiding over the workings of the Delhi Assembly.

Born on August 14, 1963, Gupta has been a significant figure in Delhi's politics. He is widely recognised for his strong leadership and tenacity. His political career is marked by his tenure as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), during which he confronted the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) overwhelming majority in the Assembly.

Gupta's strong, no-compromise approach to governance often led him into heated exchanges, culminating in physical confrontations with the marshals. In June 2015, he was forcibly dragged out of the House by marshals after he insisted that the government present the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission report. In October 2016, Gupta took his protest to another level by climbing onto a table in the Assembly to voice his dissent. Similarly, in November 2024, Gupta and his fellow BJP MLAs were marshalled out after a fiery debate over Delhi's law and order situation.

Despite facing such challenges, Gupta remained a resolute and vocal leader, particularly in calling for transparency and accountability in the functioning of the Delhi government. His insistence on the presentation of key reports, such as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, earned him recognition as a strong leader. Now, as the newly elected Speaker, Gupta is expected to ensure that these reports, which were allegedly withheld by the previous AAP government, are finally tabled in the House, upholding his commitment to transparency.

Gupta’s election as Speaker was confirmed on February 24, following a voice vote in the Assembly. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta proposed his name for the position, and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa supported it. After the announcement, as per tradition, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Leader of the Opposition accompanied him to the Speaker's chair, marking a moment of unity across party lines.

Gupta has also served as the president of the BJP’s Delhi unit, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the party’s strategy in the state. His leadership was instrumental in the party securing victories in challenging electoral environments, including in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, where Gupta was one of the few BJP candidates to win.

