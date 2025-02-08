Beginning of the end for AAP, asserts BJP’s Hitesh Jain

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) BJP Mumbai Vice President Hitesh Jain has asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing the beginning of its downfall following the BJP’s decisive victory in the elections. He emphasised that the results signal a new political chapter for Delhi while marking a major setback for Arvind Kejriwal’s party.

Speaking to IANS, Jain credited the BJP’s triumph to its well-planned campaign, which, he said, was focussed on real issues affecting the people.

“Our top leadership led an effective campaign, addressing people's concerns, and the results reflect a shift towards a new era in Delhi’s governance,” he stated.

Further sharpening his attack on the AAP, Jain claimed that the Kejriwal-led government had failed to deliver on its promises over the past decade.

“For ten years, the AAP has indulged in false promises while failing to implement real change. Arvind Kejriwal’s credibility has completely eroded. Winning or losing elections is one thing, but once credibility is lost, it is extremely difficult to regain,” he told IANS.

He further accused Kejriwal of engaging in politics of deception. “Kejriwal’s entire political strategy revolved around making misleading claims. But deception has a shelf life -- eventually, people see through it. The people of Delhi have given him a befitting reply,” Jain added.

Jain also alleged that the AAP, which once emerged as a crusader against corruption, had itself become mired in corruption scandals.

“The party that claimed to stand against corruption is now deeply entangled in scams -- the liquor scam, the Sheesh Mahal controversy -- and instead of accountability, they keep pointing fingers at others, even for issues like Yamuna pollution. When a government neither performs nor takes responsibility, the public's trust crumbles,” he remarked.

“This is the beginning of the end for the Aam Aadmi Party,” Jain asserted.

He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that people placed their trust in his guarantees. “The electorate has reposed its faith in PM Modi’s vision, giving him a resounding mandate,” he said.

Jain also took a dig at the Congress, describing its electoral performance as the worst in recent memory.

“The Congress contested the elections half-heartedly, knowing fully well they stood no chance. They show up sporadically in the middle of campaigning and then vanish. That’s not how elections are fought -- you have to engage with the people and raise real issues,” he said.

