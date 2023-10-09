Beauty queen Manasvi Mamgai confirmed as 'Bigg Boss 17' contestant

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Former beauty queen and actress Manasvi Mamgai will be seen in the 17th edition of the upcoming controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

A source close to IANS confirmed the news that Manasvi will be seen in the show, which has the theme of couples vs singles, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Manasvi won the title of Femina Miss India World 2010 and represented India at Miss World 2010. She previously won the titles of Miss India Tourism International and Miss Tourism International 2008. In 2016, she, became the Indian Ambassador to the Republican Hindu Coalition.

The actress was born in Delhi but grew up in Chandigarh. Her mother Prabha, is from Uttarakhand.

In 2014 she played the antagonist, Marina opposite Ajay Devgn in the Eros International studio movie 'Action Jackson', directed by Prabhu Deva.

Manasvi appeared on the famous Indian comedy show 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' along with her 'Action Jackson' star cast.

She was last seen in ‘The Trial’ starring Kajol.

