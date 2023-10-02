'Be careful what you ask for,' says Beyonce while releasing trailer for ‘Renaissance Tour’ film

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (IANS) Pop star Beyonce is basking in the success of her ‘Renaissance Tour’ and has now released the trailer for the film based on it. The ‘Renaissance Tour’ marks a momentous occasion for the singer as it is her highest grossing tour to date.

The official description of the film is as follows: “‘Renaissance: A Film’ by Beyonce accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyonce's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.

It further describes the film, stating, "Received with extraordinary acclaim by International and U.S. media alike, Beyonce’s outstanding performance during Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy. Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club Renaissance".

"Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone’s right to be themselves, close to home", it adds.

The singer debuted the trailer during her tour’s last stop in Kansas City, Missouri on October 1 night, with Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment and AMC Entertainment. She announced the date of the movie release for the US, Canada and Mexico as December 1. The global release dates will be announced later as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer also posted the trailer on Instagram, with the caption: “Be careful what you ask for, ‘cause I just might comply.”

After releasing her album in July 2022, Beyonce kicked off her Renaissance World Tour on May 10 in Stockholm. She’s hit major cities around the world and played for millions of people, including celebrities like Pedro Pascal, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, and Kelly Rowland. So far, the Renaissance World Tour has grossed $461.3 million, according to Billboard, becoming the highest-grossing tour of all time in the BoxScore archives.

