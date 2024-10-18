'BB18' contestant Hema Sharma accused of preventing husband from meeting their son

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) In a shocking turn of events, ‘Bigg Boss 18’ contestant Hema Sharma has found herself embroiled in controversy after allegations surfaced that she is deliberately keeping her son away from her estranged husband Gaurav Saxena, an NRI from Uganda.

Gaurav recently addressed the false accusations made against him by his wife, Hema, popularly known as Viral Bhabhi, in his YouTube vlogs on his channel "Gaurav Ki Kahani." In the vlog, he expressed gratitude to his subscribers, particularly the women who have supported him like sisters. Some of them even found his Uganda number and called to offer moral support, reassuring him that Hema would not harm him.

A source informed that Gaurav started his YouTube channel for his two-year-old son so that, when he grows up, he will understand what happened between his parents. Gaurav claimed that Hema is not allowing him to see their son. He revealed she also has an older son from a previous marriage who is also separated from his father, and now Gaurav feels his son is experiencing the same fate. According to Gaurav, Hema is not teaching good values to the children. Not only that, but he also mentioned that Hema has demanded that he buy her a 2 BHK flat worth Rs 2.50 crores and has refused to give him access to their son unless he does so. Gaurav explained that he is already paying a significant amount of money to her each month, including rent for her current house, and he cannot afford such an expensive flat. He offered to buy a house in a more affordable area, but Hema rejected the offer. Gaurav mentioned that he was spending 3 to 4 lakhs per month on Hema until March 2024 and from April 2024 onwards he was giving her 1 lakh per month as they got separated in the mid of April 2024 but till date, he is still paying monthly rental of the house in which Hema is staying. Hema has also accused Gaurav of kidnapping their son, however, Gaurav claims she voluntarily gave him the child so he could spend time with him. Gaurav went on to allege that Hema has threatened to file a domestic violence case against him. He expressed shock that Hema is currently a contestant on the reality show "Bigg Boss 18," leaving their child behind without informing him.

Gaurav has requested the Colors channel to release the full episode so people can see for themselves. For the unversed, Hema Sharma is currently seen as one of the contestants on Salman Khan-hosted popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18.’ She gained recognition as Viral Bhabhi due to her engaging dance videos. Sharma has worked in few movies like ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana, Phir Se,’ ‘One Day: Justice Delivered’ and ‘Kahan Hum Kahan Tum’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.