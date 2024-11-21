'Baseless': Adani Group denies allegations made by US Department of Justice, SEC

Ahmedabad, Nov 21 (IANS) The Adani Group on Thursday denied allegations made by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against directors of its subsidiary company Adani Green, saying that all possible "legal recourse will be sought".

In a statement, an Adani Group spokesperson said: "The allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied."

As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, "the charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty," said the spokesperson.

"All possible legal recourse will be sought. The Adani Group has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations," the company spokesperson said.

"We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation, fully compliant with all laws," the spokesperson added.

