BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi welcomes defence attaches of over 20 nations

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi welcomed a host of Defence Attaches, families and dignitaries from more than 20 embassies worldwide, to celebrate the values of unity, diversity and harmony.

The event, which saw dignitaries from across the globe, assembling at Abu Dhabi's first Hindu mandir, was organised during the New year.

The Mandir created by the generosity of the leadership of Abu Dhabi and the efforts of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, has already attracted over two million visitors from across the world in less than one year, demonstrating immense global admiration and support.

The gathering highlighted the Mandir’s profound commitment to fostering intercultural understanding and collaboration, positioning it as a beacon of hope and inspiration for communities worldwide.

The event brought together a gathering of high-level military personnel and many others who represented diverse nationalities and cultures.

Defence Attachés from the countries included: Belgium, Canada, Comoros Island, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Korea, Mozambique, Tanzania, Serbia, Switzerland, etc attended the gathering, which underscored the Mandir’s dedication to fostering intercultural dialogue and understanding.

The delegates were warmly welcomed by the BAPS Board members and volunteers with traditional garlands and roses, setting the tone for a heartfelt event. The serene setting of the Mandir, coupled with the powerful message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” – “The whole world is one family” - served as a poignant backdrop for this significant occasion.

The delegates ascended to the Prayer Dune, which symbolizes HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s historic prayer from 1997, representing the origin of the mandir, from where the delegates offered selfless prayers for world peace and for the well-being of others.

The delegates were mesmerized by ‘The Fairy Tale’ immersive show, which recreates the incredible journey of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, marking a crucial milestone in celebration of the unique and historic Mandir. The Fairy Tale immersive show at the BAPS Hindu Mandir housed in a specially constructed auditorium, is projected on all four walls and the floor using 20 video projectors and provides a cutting-edge surround sound experience.

After the ‘Fairy Tale’ show, delegates marvelled at the 6,500-year-old sub-fossil oaks from the Czech Republic, generously donated by an artist.

The dignitaries were mesmerized by the tour of the Mandir’s elaborate and intricate architecture and learned about its undertaking of spiritual elevation, cultural preservation, and social service.

Inside the mandir, delegates offered prayers and closely admired the artistry of the intricately carved Ancient Civilizational Value tales on the mandir’s façade.

Concluding the evening’s event with a short, elegant session in the sustainable environment of ‘The Orchard' at the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Brahmaviharidas Swami, Head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir said, ‘The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi reflects our deep love for God and humanity, our commitment to global harmony, and our belief that, at their core, even those engaged in conflict seek peace. The vast diversity of flowers, faces and races strengthen our belief that God and nature that created us all believe in harmony.

He also emphasized the importance that nothing on this Earth is more sacred than life itself, as the true worth of a nation is determined by the quality of people it nurtures. Drawing inspiration from history, he offered three pieces of advice: First, win people, not wars; second, speak from the heart; and third, keep the promises we give. By following these principles, one will become great, both in spirit and heart.

Brahmaviharidas Swami, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generosity and support. He urged us to venture into the world not only for our own interests, but for the greater good, to help create a more peaceful world and bring greater stability to personal and social life. Emphasizing on positive thinking, he encouraged all to remain positive at all times and see the wonders that it brings to our world.

In concluding his address, he highlighted three key points: Be positive - that's the essence of the mandir; Be harmonious – that's the core message of humanity; and Be friends!

Captain Harpreet Singh Luthra in his vote of thanks, congratulated the Mandir on welcoming two million visitors, highlighting its role as a symbol of India-UAE friendship. He emphasized the Mandir’s significance as a cultural bridge between the two nations and anticipated many more visits by dignitaries from around the world.

Kale Glaicar, Canada said, "This mandir is a very beautiful and welcoming place and it is so nice to be welcomed into a place of worship that is open to everyone regardless of religion. The fact that it is structurally made of just stone, and carved with such beauty, but has such strength at the same time."

‘Something this beautiful, will definitely invite people to come see it, regardless of their faith and belief. It opens them up to a different view and will help people understand different religions and different cultures. One of the messages is tolerance of different people, different cultures, and different viewpoints. And this just emulates that,’ he added.

Denmark's Nicolai Abildgaard said, "I have thoroughly enjoyed my visit and the key inspiration that I will take away from this visit is that tolerance must be nurtured. I have never been in a place where so much positive vibe and ambient tolerance is portrayed. It was truly magnificent."

Nico Hoornaert, another dignitary from Denmark said, "The temple’s impressive design and surroundings reflect India’s rich culture and spiritual essence. Its creation, the result of over a thousand people working together, shows that – “Alone you go far, together you go further."

Taeik Yeo from Korea said, "I am honored to be here where different religions can be harmonized in this holy place. I feel today I had a ‘spiritual flight’ in the Hindu Mandir."

Takayuki Kubo, hailing from Japan said, "Our experience was truly amazing. We were enveloped in the warm hospitality of the organizers, and felt the powerful sense of unity among the gathering of the delegates, all resonating with the true spirit of the Mandir."

Ms. Andrea Russo from Italy remarked, "The Harmony Wall, is symbolic in uniting everyone. The interior of the temple is from Italian marble which makes me proud as these were just stones but such wonderful carvings gave them life."

Switzerland's Susanne Steiner take away by the temple's opulence said, "It is a gorgeous, magnificent structure, I love how every detail speaks of harmony."

Rita Rmeily, another delegate from Switzerland stated, "May my new-born child come into the world safely and may I be able to become a good mother to her and make her a Harmony ambassador too. I would regularly want to come here to sit and meditate and clear my mind under the Peace Dome."

The evening concluded with the delegates sharing and discussing ideas of peace and harmony while enjoying a dinner of exquisite Prasadam - Indian vegetarian dishes homecooked by volunteers.

