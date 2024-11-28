Bansuri Swaraj blasts AAP govt for obstructing implementation of Ayushman Bharat in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Thursday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for obstructing the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital, claiming that the city government was deliberately keeping the city residents deprived of the health scheme.

She said that the Ayushman Bharat has been implemented across the country and is also drawing all-round praise from the countrymen but the AAP dispensation has intentionally blocked it because of certain political interests and motives.

Swaraj’s criticism of AAP government came on back of all 7 BJP MPs from Delhi filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court, seeking instructions from the latter regarding the implementation of the central healthcare scheme in national capital also.

The BJP MPs, in their PIL, sought the enforcement of AB-PMJAY in the National Capital Territory, which provides health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year for all beneficiaries. The petition had been filed by Harsh Malhotra, a BJP Member of Parliament from East Delhi, and six other BJP leaders. It said that as of October, 33 states and union territories have implemented the 2019 launched health insurance scheme named Ayushman Bharat.

Speaking to IANS, Bansuri Swaraj criticised the AAP government’s reluctance in rolling out the scheme.

"The Ayushman Bharat scheme, launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is for the welfare of the people. However, the Delhi government is refusing to implement it, showing a lack of concern for the health of the people," she said.

Swaraj further claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's opposition to Ayushman Bharat was driven by political motives.

“Kejriwal believes in the politics of hatred, and that's why he hasn't approved the scheme. Despite the Centre offering Rs 47 crore annually to support Delhi, the AAP government is rejecting it,” she added.

The next hearing of the case is slated for December 11, 2024.

