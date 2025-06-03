Bala Saravanan is an actor who can excel in any role he takes up, says Soori

Chennai, June 3 (IANS) Actor Soori, who is basking in the success of his most recent release 'Maaman', has now complimented his co-actor in the film, Bala Saravanan, saying that the latter was not only a great comedian but also an actor who could excel in any role that he took up in future.

Taking to his timeline on X, Soori penned a heartfelt note of appreciation for Bala Saravanan in Tamil.

Soori, who himself was a comedian before turning a hero in films, said Bala Saravanan was not only a great comedian, but also an actor who would excel in any role he took on in the future. The young comedian, Soori said, would go on to rise up as a fine actor.

Praising Bala Saravanan, who played a small but significant role in the film, Soori recalled that many people had pointed out that Bala Saravanan's screen time in 'Maaman' was limited. Stating that their observations were true, Soori said, "However, what no one can deny is that even in that short span in which he appeared on screen, he succeeded in winning everyone's hearts."

Recalling what he had said in several interviews before, the actor said that Bala was going to rise higher and higher and surprise everyone.

"I am a huge fan of his. He was a real pillar of support both on the sets and off it," the actor said.

Expressing a desire to work with Bala Saravanan in several more films, Soori said that he had become a fan of their collaboration and expressed his love and gratitude to the actor.

'Maaman', directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, released in theatres worldwide on May 16 this year.

Apart from Soori, the film featured actors Jayaprakash, Rajkiran and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles. The film also featured Bala Saravanan, Viji Chandrashekar, Baba Baskar, Nikhila Shankar and Master Prakeeth Shivan among others in important characters.

