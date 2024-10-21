‘Bagheera’, a story of vigilante superhero who defies the odds

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming Kannada language movie ‘Bagheera’ was unveiled on Monday. It follows the story of a vigilante superhero who takes the onus to keep the city safe.

The trailer is filled with many thrilling moments, electrifying BGM and mind-blowing VFX promising an intriguing story, and electrifying BGM.

It offers a glimpse into a thunderous and never-before-seen action spectacle. The film stars Sriimurali in a fully action-packed superhero avatar with high-octane action that will set new standards in the cinematic world.

The film is written by Prashanth Neel of ‘K.G.F.’ franchise fame, and is directed By Dr. Suri. The first part of ‘K.G.F.’ was released on December 21, 2018 and became the highest grossing Kannada film at the time. The sequel, which was released on April 14, 2022, broke several opening day records and also overtook its predecessor as the highest grossing Kannada film. It also went on to become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide and also the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2022.

Meanwhile, ‘Bagheera’ is expected to make a significant impact at the box office and is poised to become a standout title in this year’s cinematic lineup. Fans and critics alike are eagerly anticipating the film’s release, marking their calendars for Halloween day.

Prior to the film’s trailer, the makers, Hombale Films, the production house behind ‘K.G.F.’ franchise and ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’, had released the teaser followed by the first song titled 'Rudhira Dhaara’ from the movie.

‘Bagheera’ is set to debut in theatres on October 31, 2024, a day prior to ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

