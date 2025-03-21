Badshah launches his own music label

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Renowned Indian rapper Badshah has added another feather to his cap as he has launched his own music label named "Pentertainment 0075".

The label will be supported by Badshah’s long-standing partner Universal Music India, a Universal Music Group company. The label will focus on new music and the aim will be to collaborate with new upcoming artists from around the world. While "Pentertainment 0075" will initially focus on hip-hop artists given Badshah’s success in the genre, the label will work with artists across all genres.

Talking about his latest professional milestone, Badshah said, “This is about me getting back to my roots after I have traveled the world on my musical journey, so to speak. This is about trusting your gut and taking a leap from your comfort zone. The time had come for me to launch into my independent musical narrative and create music that resonates and is relevant - to reinvent genres and mine artists from anywhere that deserve a platform to express and create. Pentertainment 0075 was created out of this need. And who better than my long-standing trusted partner - Universal Music India, to support me along this new path? This is a massively exciting move, and I am raring to go."

The rapper added that with his label he wishes to create music that is driven by his instinct.

"Pentertainment 0075 is a resetting of my musical journey, going back to my roots, and giving new voices a platform to express. I have always believed in creating music that is accessible and that represents the voice of a generation. Now, with the launch of my independent music label, I want to create music that is driven by my instinct, and that is both relevant and resonating. I am really happy that my long-standing partner Universal Music India, is backing me up on this new direction of mine", Badshah revealed.

