Baalveer has new nemesis in season 5 trailer

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) The trailer of the 5th season of the superhero television series ‘Baalveer’ was unveiled on Monday. The trailer shows Baalveer left powerless after an intense showdown with his father.

However, his journey is far from over as a deadly new enemy awaits him with all his weapons, and is determined to erase him from existence. With the fate of the world at stake, Baalveer must find a way to rise again and face his greatest battle yet.

The show stars Dev Joshi in the titular role along with Aditi Sanwal as Kashvi, and Adaa Khan as the formidable Aageel.

Talking about returning with the new season, actor Dev Joshi said, "Baalveer has always been about courage, hope, and the battle between good and evil. This season takes everything to a whole new level, darker challenges, high-stake action, and a powerful transformation”.

He further mentioned, “Season 5 marks an exciting new chapter, and I can't wait for fans to witness Baalveer’s most intense journey yet. The legend is far from over”.

The new season promises thrilling action, fantasy, and a battle of destiny.

‘Baalveer’ season 5 is set to drop on April 7, 2025 on Sony LIV.

A few years ago, Dev Joshi became one of the 7 people who will fly to the moon in a SpaceX flight.

The actor was selected from one million applicants from 249 countries for the first civilian mission to the moon bankrolled by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who bought every seat for the lunar expedition.

The winners were announced on Twitter and dearMoon website. In a video posted on the website, Dev can be heard saying, “You have seen me flying in space as a superhero. Time to make it real”.

Dev has been in the entertainment industry since he was three and has done several television series.

