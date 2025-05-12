BA final year Hindi exam paper leaked in Sonipat, two arrested

Sonipat, May 12 (IANS) A major breach in examination integrity occurred on Monday when the BA Final Year Hindi paper for the exam, conducted by Maharishi Dayanand University (MDU), was leaked from CRA College in Sonipat, officials said.

The leak has led to the arrest of two persons, including a local photocopy shop operator.

According to initial reports, the paper was allegedly leaked by a fourth-grade employee of CRA College. Shortly after the exam began at 9.30 a.m. the question paper surfaced at a nearby photocopy shop, Shree Ji Photostat, located close to the college premises.

Authorities revealed that the answers to the leaked paper were generated using artificial intelligence tools and reference keys at the shop.

These answers were then printed and prepared for distribution.

Police intervened swiftly after receiving alerts from social media and other sources about the leak.

Upon raiding the shop, law enforcement officials recovered one original copy of the question paper and six photocopies. A crowd of students had gathered at the shop to purchase the leaked paper and obtain photocopies of the prepared answers, police said.

The police have arrested the shop operator, identified as Akash, and another youth named Tony. Both are currently being interrogated.

The fourth-grade employee suspected of initiating the leak is also under investigation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rahul Dev stated: "We received information from social media and other sources at 1.05 p.m. that students were accessing photocopies of the Hindi exam paper. An ASI was immediately dispatched to the location. Two individuals have been arrested, and further investigation is underway."

He said the police have recovered the original and photocopies of the question paper for evidence.

The incident has raised serious concerns about examination security and the misuse of technology in academic malpractice.

Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against all those involved.

