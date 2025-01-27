Azmatullah Omarzai bags ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year honour

Dubai, Jan 27 (IANS) Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has been named the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award for 2024. He beat competition from the West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford, and Sri Lankan duo of Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga to clinch the honour.

In the process, Omarzai has also become the first player from Afghanistan to win this coveted honour, after previously bagging a spot in the Men’s ODI Team of the Year. In 2024, Omarzai was Afghanistan’s second-highest ODI run scorer with 417 runs at an average of 52.12.

He was also the second-highest wicket taker for Afghanistan in the 50-over format after AM Ghazanfar, by picking 17 wickets in 14 games at an average of 20.47, as the side won four out of their five ODI series in the calendar year.

Omarzai, 24, made a big splash in his first ODI of the year, where he smashed an unbeaten 149 in a remarkable rearguard effort in Afghanistan’s defeat against Sri Lanka. Another memorable performance of his was a destructive 86 not out from just 50 deliveries against South Africa, as his rapid knock helped set up Afghanistan’s crushing win in the second ODI to win the series.

But his most remarkable performance came in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Sharjah in November 2024. Omarzai bowled economically and delivered a death-overs masterclass, including castling set batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz to pick figures of 4-37 from seven overs and deny Bangladesh the strong finish they were seeking in their innings.

Faced with chasing 245 to win the match and series, Afghanistan were in trouble at 84/3 when Omarzai came to the crease. He won his team the game and series by building a century-long partnership with Gurbaz and accelerated with ease after he was dismissed. Eventually Omarzai hit the winning runs with a massive six to finish unbeaten on 70 from 77 balls, and close the chase for Afghanistan with ten deliveries to spare.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.