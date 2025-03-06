Ayushmann Khurrana makes a startling revelation about his 20-year-old Haryana Aadhaar Card

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed that for the past 20 years, he has been holding an Aadhaar card registered in Haryana.

In his latest post, the 'Bala' actor shared this interesting detail while talking about his upcoming Haryanvi songs. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a photo of him with The Heartbreak Chhora written on it. The poster shows Ayushmann dressed in black, standing holding a stick, exuding Haryanvi vibes.

The text on the next photo read, “The Heartbreak Chhora This is the name of my new EP. Mai Haryani gaane kafi follow karta hoon. Katayi endy hoya karein se. The vulnerability of the stereotypical alphaness. Main actually Panchkula (HR) ko belong karta hoon. Bees saal tak mera aadhaar card Haryana ka hee tha. Socha Haryanvi mein kuch gaaya jaaye. I would like to call this genre- Urban Haryanvi. So doston, kal aa reha hai thaara Ayushmann leke yeh teen gaane. – The Heartbreak Chhora, Ho Gaya Pyaar Re and Drive to Murthal.” ("I follow Haryanvi songs quite a bit. For twenty years, my Aadhaar card was from Haryana. I thought, let's sing something in Haryanvi. I would like to call this genre 'Urban Haryanvi.' So, friends, tomorrow Ayushmann is bringing you these three songs. The Heartbreak Chhora, Ho Gaya Pyaar Re and Drive to Murthal.”)

Sharing this post, the ‘Vicky Donor’ actor captioned it, “#TheHeartbreakChhora Coming Soon Presave the link in bio.”

Reacting to his post, Ayushmann’s wife and author Tahira Kashyap commented, “Yes,” followed by several red heart emojis.

Yesterday, the actor posted a video of him grooving to his latest Haryanvi track in the swimming pool. Alongside the clip, Ayushmann wrote, “This time Panchkula's son has recorded some Haryanvi songs. Stay tuned.”

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Thama,” which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

