Ayushman health cards for Delhi citizens over 70 years to be launched on April 28: Minister

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Monday that Ayushman Health cards for six lakh citizens above 70 years will be launched on April 28.

"With around 30 lakh people belonging to more than 6.5 lakh families and an estimated six lakh senior citizens, about 36 lakh people in Delhi will be benefitted by the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme," said an official.

Elaborating on Delhi government's Heat Action Plan 2025 launched by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Health Minister said all special heatstroke wards will be set up in government hospitals.

Hospitals have been put on alert to deal with cases of heat stroke and air-conditioned Centralised Accidents and Trauma Services (CATS) are ready to offer assistance to people who may need hospitalisation, he added.

Talking to media persons, the Minister said that patient facilities in hospitals have also been upgraded so that they get cold water to drink and air-conditioned zones for waiting.

Earlier, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said that with the implementation of AB PM-JAY in Delhi, all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of their socio-economic status, will be covered under Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana which provides Rs 5 lakh free health cover to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above irrespective of their socio-economic status.

This will provide health cover to all eligible senior citizens where all pre-existing diseases will be covered from day one.

"It is estimated that more than six lakh senior citizens in Delhi belonging to nearly 4.5 lakh families will be benefited," he said.

Talking about the Heat Action Plan, Delhi Minister Pankaj Singh said the state government has launched several important brochures, including detailed information related to heatstroke management units, CATs infrastructure, and disaster-ready schools.

He added that the government's goal is for every school and hospital in Delhi to be fully prepared to face heatwaves.

"Through awareness, training, and necessary resources, we will ensure the safety of every citizen's life," he said.

Pankaj Singh added that the Heat Action Plan 2025 has been prepared in consultation with National and Delhi Disaster Management Authorities.

Under this initiative, 3,000 water coolers to be installed across the city and cooling shades will be built on footpaths to provide pedestrians relief from the sun, he said.

He added that the Delhi government would ensure strong preventive measures from slums to hospitals.

The Health Minister said that more than 1.4 million students in 5,500-plus Delhi schools will be made aware and trained on disaster management and heatwave protection.

