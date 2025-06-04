Aye Zindagi recognized by the American Transplant Foundation

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Hindi feature film "Aye Zindagi" has received official recognition from the American Transplant Foundation. The drama has been added to the organization's prestigious list of titles known for authentically capturing the emotional and ethical aspects of organ transplantation.

The film is in the company of some noteworthy projects such as Will Smith's "Seven Pounds" and David Duchovny's "Return to Me".

Penned and helmed by US-based transplant nephrologist Dr. Anirban Bose, "Aye Zindagi" has been backed by Shiladitya Bora under the banner of Platoon One Films.

"Aye Zindagi" chronicles the journey of a young patient with liver failure and a grief counselor. The movie has been inspired by a real-life tale.

The primary cast of the film includes Satyajeet Dubey, Revathi, and Mrinmayee Godbole.

Talking about the latest achievement, the maker of "Aye Zindagi", Dr. Anirban Bose called the recognition "deeply humbling”.

“As a physician, I’ve seen firsthand how transplant stories unfold — full of uncertainty, grace, and profound humanity. With 'Aye Zindagi', our hope was to capture that emotional truth, and it’s gratifying to know the message is now resonating globally," he added.

Additionally, producer Shiladitya Bora shared, “YouTube has long been a powerful platform for independent creators, and it continues to evolve in ways that make it incredibly supportive, from the creator-friendly algorithm and timely payouts to transparent analytics and unparalleled reach. I’ve always believed in its potential, which is why we chose to bring 'Aye Zindagi' to YouTube in May. It’s heartening to see even major industry figures like Aamir Khan now embracing the platform. What’s remarkable is that YouTube, regardless of origin or profile, truly values good content, and that’s a game-changer for all."

Following a successful theatrical run "Aye Zindagi" is available to stream on YouTube now. With subtitles, the movie has managed to reach a wider audience.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.