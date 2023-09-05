Avoid taking decisions in hurry, Bihar Education Minister tells officials

Patna, Sep 5 (IANS) Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekher slammed K.K Pathak, the Additional Chief Secretary of his department for taking decisions in hurry.

He said that taking decision in hurry can embarrass the state government.

Bihar Education Department is currently run by Additional Chief Secretary K.K Pathak who has taken some stringent action against the teachers and students in the last few weeks.

One of his decisions was the cancellation of teachers' leave which has led to outrage in the state and eventually Chief Minister Nitish Kumar intervened and rolled back the decision.

“I want to tell the officers of the education department to avoid making decisions in a hurry. The department is facing embarrassing situations due to such a decision. I also learnt that there are some irregularities appearing in recruitment of teachers through outsourcing,” Chandrashekher said while addressing a gathering on Teachers Day at Sri Krishna Memorial hall in Patna on Tuesday.

