Avneet Kaur teaches ‘Namaste’ gesture to Tom Cruise

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actress Avneet Kaur shared a sweet moment with the global superstar Tom Cruise as the latter gears up for the release of his film ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’.

The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a post in which the two can be seen greeting each other with a graceful Namaste, ahead of the release of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’. The post has quickly gone viral, delighting fans across the globe.

She wrote in the caption, “In the caption of her post, Avneet Kaur wrote, “Namaste mere aur Mr Cruise ki taraf se poore India ko. Great to see you again @tomcruise @missionimpossible."

The instagram post shows Avneet warmly greeting Cruise with the traditional Indian gesture that the Hollywood icon reciprocated with equal charm and respect. The moment not only reflects the global excitement surrounding the film’s upcoming release but also highlights the growing connection between Hollywood and India’s next-gen influencers.

Previously too, Avneet penned down a special note for Tom Cruise as she dropped photos with the actor. “I’m still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise! Witnessing the filmmaking magic firsthand was awe-inspiring. Tom’s dedication to performing real, practical stunts continues to raise the bar. Can’t wait to share more about my experience! Stay tuned for updates closer to the release date, May 23, 2025”, she had written.

‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ is set to arrive in cinemas on May 17, releasing first in India, and this unexpected cultural moment between Avneet and Tom Cruise has added to the anticipation.

