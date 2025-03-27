Aurangzeb grave issue a bid to divert attention from inflation, jobs: Robert Vadra (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Robert Vadra, husband of Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi and son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday demanded answers issues like joblessness, inflation and women security, lashing out at alleged attempts by the BJP to divert public attention with divisive matters like renaming of roads and removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s grave.

Talking to IANS about the controversy surrounding the grave, he said: "This is not relevant at all. What is relevant is inflation, and we need to focus on that. Unity is the most important thing. The real issues, like the farmers who are protesting, and are not being heard these should be given attention."

Describing matters related to Mughal emperors Babar and Aurangzeb as “sensitive” issues for the minorities, he said, “These issues are a threat to the nation’s unity and are potentially divisive. This is the last thing that the Congress, Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi want.”

Vadra’s remarks come amid the clamour for the removal of Aurangzeb’s grave in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar comes close to violence in Nagpur on March 17 over the issue.

He also hit out at road naming changes and surveys of mosques, claiming that the young generation can see through these attempts to divert attention.

"Names of roads like Aurangzeb Road are being changed, surveys of mosques are being conducted, and names of airports and railway stations are being altered, but this will not make any real difference. I believe the younger generation does not agree with this. Why doesn't the government talk about real issues...?"

On the one hand, such divisive actions and statements are used to target the minorities, on the other, Iftar parties are being hosted, and 32 lakh Iftar and Eid kits are being distributed on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There is a contradiction. All this is not going to benefit anybody and create hurdles for progress,” said Vadra.

