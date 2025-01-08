Atishi writes fresh letter to CEC, demands immediate meeting on 'voter list irregularities'

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi wrote a fresh letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Wednesday and sought an urgent appointment for a meeting.

She has consistently raised concerns about the removal and subsequent addition of thousands of voters in the New Delhi constituency. Atishi wrote, “With less than 27 days left for the Delhi Assembly elections, this matter should be considered at the highest priority...Once again, I would like to ask you to please give an appointment as soon as possible to ensure free and fair elections in the upcoming Delhi Assembly."

At a recent press conference, Atishi revealed that between December 15 and January 2, applications for the addition of 10,500 new voters had been submitted to the constituency. She also pointed out that 6,167 applications for voter deletions were filed between November 29 and January 2, with 4,283 of these deletion requests being submitted by just 84 individuals.

Meanwhile, former CM Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had instructed seven of its MPs to “get fake votes made in the New Delhi Legislative Assembly in the next few days.” “Let's see how many applications for making new votes come in the next few days. Everyone should keep an eye on this. Atishi ji has sought time to meet the Chief Election Commissioner. We hope we will get time soon,” he wrote on X.

Following is the full text of the Atishi's letter to CEC:

This is regarding my earlier letter dated 05.01.2025 highlighting the issue of large-scale voter deletions and additions in the New Delhi assembly constituency. I had sought an appointment from your good office for a meeting to apprise you of the issue in person. However, in response to my letter, my office has received a correspondence (attached) from Shri Lalit Mittal, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi stating that the office is ascertaining the facts mentioned in my letter.

Sir, in my letter, I sought an urgent appointment with your good self to personally discuss this matter and seek directions since this matter is beyond the scope of the local CEO. With less than 27 days left for the Delhi Assembly Elections, this matter should be considered at the highest priority. Delhi is the only state going to polls during this time, and the entire country and its media will closely follow the elections and its processes. We place our trust in the Election Commission of India to uphold the principles of free and fair elections.

Once again, I would like to ask you to please give an appointment as soon as possible to ensure free and fair elections in the upcoming Delhi Assembly.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.