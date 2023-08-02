Atishi takes stand against 28% GST on online gaming startups

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Wednesday slammed the Centre's decision to impose 28 per cent tax on the online gaming industry and said that she will raise the issue during the meeting of Goods and Services Tax (GST) council later in the day.

"Last month, the GST Council decided to impose a 28 per cent tax on Online Gaming. Many entrepreneurs and investors from the start-up ecosystem opposed this decision, as they felt that it would destroy this fast growing industry," she tweeted.

The AAP leader said that on Tuesday she met several representatives from the Online Gaming industry to understand their concerns.

"Today the GST Council is meeting again, and I will ask the Council to reconsider its decision. Promoting start-ups and entrepreneurship is the

only way our economy is going to grow," her tweet read.

