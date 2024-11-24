Athiya Shetty lauds husband KL Rahul: The one who never gives up. never backs down

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) After Team India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul broke records with an unbeaten opening partnership of 201 runs during the first Test of the 2024 against Australia, the latter’s wife and actress Athiya Shetty heaped praise on her husband.

Athiya took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of Rahul from the cricket ground in Perth. Jaiswal and Rahul’s partnership turned out to be the highest-ever opening stand for India in Australia, crossing the previous record of 191 runs set by Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth at Sydney in 1986.

“The one who never gives up. never backs down,” she wrote for Rahul, whom she married in 2023.

According to reports, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul now rank sixth among overall Indian partnerships in Australia, topped by the iconic VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar.

Earlier this month, the couple took to their respective Instagram handles and announced that they are set to welcome their first child in 2025.

They shared a note that read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025.” The announcement post was accompanied by the visuals of little feet and an evil eye emoji.

In April this year, rumours swirled about Athiya expecting her first child after her father, Suniel Shetty, made a “nana” comment on a popular dance reality show. His remarks sparked widespread speculation that Athiya and KL Rahul might soon welcome a baby.

Although neither the couple addressed the pregnancy rumours publicly, a source clarified that the news was untrue and that Athiya was not expecting at the time.

For the uninitiated, Athiya and Rahul first met in 2019 through a mutual friend, and two instantly clicked. Their connection deepened over the years, and after dating for several years, they tied the knot in 2023. The intimate wedding ceremony was held at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala, and it was attended by close family and friends.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.