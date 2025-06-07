Athiya, Ahan Shetty mourn loss of pet: Can't imagine a home without you

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Actor Ahan Shetty and his sister Athiya have mourned the loss of their pet Brody, a husky.

Athiya, who is married to cricketer KL Rahul, took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a post featuring her with Brody and her brother Ahan. She also posted some old pictures and clips of her parents Suniel Shetty and mother Manna playing with their furry friend.

She wrote: “My brodu.. I can't even imagine a life and home without you. Thank you for being the best part of our childhood. Rest in peace my ladoo Ram.”

For Ahan, it was “the hardest goodbye.”

He took to Instagram and posted a string of pictures with Brody, whom he called his brother, safe space and heart.”

Ahan wrote: “You’ve been with me through some of the most important, transformative years of my life. I don’t quite know how to put into words just how much you mean to me. You were more than a companion… You were my brother, my safe place, my heart.”

Letting the four-legged-friend go is one of the hardest things Ahan’s “ever had to do”.

“I’m going to miss you so much, Brody. You were so loved. You are so loved. Thank you for everything. Rest peacefully, my handsome boy. Until we meet again,” he wrote.

Ahan made his debut in Bollywood with the 2021 film “Tadap” alongside Tara Sutaria. He will next be seen in the Sunny Deol-starrer “Border 2,” which also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, with Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi as co-producers.

A follow-up to the iconic 1997 war drama Border, the sequel is expected to be inspired by the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan.

The Kargil conflict saw Pakistani soldiers infiltrate the Line of Control (LoC), occupying strategic positions on the Indian side. In response, India launched a large-scale military operation to reclaim the territory.

"Border 2" is slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

Ahan will also be seen in “Sanki” by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde, is directed by debut directors Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah.

