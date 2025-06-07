Police Bust ₹8.9 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket in Kakinada, Arrest Three

The Kakinada district police have uncovered a major cyber fraud racket involving illegal financial transactions totalling ₹8.90 crore across 48 bank accounts. Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

District Superintendent of Police G. Bindu Madhav detailed the operation, which came to light following a complaint lodged by Karra Lova Krishna, a resident of Sambamurthy Nagar in Kakinada. On January 31, 2025, Krishna approached the Kakinada I Town Police Station, reporting suspicious activity in his bank account.

According to Krishna, he was persuaded to open a bank account in exchange for a promised monthly payment of ₹5,000. Claiming limited understanding of banking procedures, he handed over his passbook, chequebook, ATM card, and SIM card to the individuals who made the offer.

When the promised payments failed to materialize, Krishna visited the Karnataka Bank branch in Kakinada and was shocked to discover that over ₹50 lakh had been transacted through his account. He immediately filed a complaint with the police.

Under the direction of Kakinada SDPO Manish Devaraj Patil, three special teams were formed to investigate. The inquiry revealed that Narni Satish and Dasari Satyanarayana Prasad, both residents of Samalkot, had recruited individuals with limited financial literacy. They lured them with small payments and the promise of future loans in exchange for opening bank accounts.

Satish reportedly provided SIM cards for Aadhaar linking and directed Krishna to open an account with Karnataka Bank. Once opened, all account materials were handed over to Karri Uday Kiran of Kakinada, another accused.

The account information was then transferred to the key accused, Putta Ram, a native of Samalkot currently operating from Dubai. Investigations revealed that Ram previously worked in a Mumbai casino nearly two decades ago before moving abroad.

Ram is believed to have supplied these fake accounts to cyber fraudsters who used them to extort money by falsely accusing victims of being involved in transporting suspicious parcels. Victims, fearing legal consequences, were coerced into transferring funds, which were then withdrawn by Ram’s associates.

So far, Satish Chandra, Dasari Satyanarayana Prasad, and Karri Uday Kiran have been arrested. Efforts are underway to secure the arrest of Putta Ram in Dubai through appropriate legal channels.

Police have so far identified and frozen 48 bank accounts linked to the fraud, spread across multiple banks. The investigation is ongoing.